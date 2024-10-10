City Holding Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

