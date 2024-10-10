City Holding Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $105.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

