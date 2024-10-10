City Holding Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $134.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $139.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.78.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

