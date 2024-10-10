City Holding Co. Sells 220 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,862.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

