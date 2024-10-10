City Holding Co. Sells 582 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 42.8% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.64.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

