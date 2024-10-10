City Holding Co. Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trium Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 194.9% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $1,478,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $93.72 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $159.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.31%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

