Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Clarivate Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:CLVT opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 46.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. Clarivate’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clarivate news, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,251.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 28,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $158,869.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 288,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,953.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,251.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

See Also

