Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 364 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after buying an additional 1,045,570 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after acquiring an additional 514,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after acquiring an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 436,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $255.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.88 and its 200-day moving average is $239.34. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

