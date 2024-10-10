Clarus Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Parsons were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Parsons alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $3,075,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Parsons by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parsons from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Parsons Stock Up 0.3 %

PSN stock opened at $107.23 on Thursday. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.