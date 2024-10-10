Clarus Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IYW stock opened at $154.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.00. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.