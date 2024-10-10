Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 348,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,785,000 after acquiring an additional 257,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,870,000 after acquiring an additional 536,715 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.