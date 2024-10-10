Clarus Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $170.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.06. The company has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.