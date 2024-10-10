Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $1.21 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,995 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,525,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 640,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,271,000 after purchasing an additional 362,060 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 470,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,444,000 after buying an additional 317,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,323.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 299,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after buying an additional 293,832 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $105.75 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.66.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

