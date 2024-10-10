Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 121 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $867,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $143.14 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.17 and its 200 day moving average is $139.25.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.



iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

