Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes $646,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $2,218,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 29,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $1,962,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 94,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG opened at $57.92 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

