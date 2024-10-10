Clarus Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after buying an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,219 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $96,241,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Nasdaq by 283.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,154,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,880,000 after purchasing an additional 853,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 67.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,879,000 after buying an additional 815,946 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

