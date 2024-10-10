Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.06. 1,075,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,669,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $4,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $4,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,023,935 shares of company stock worth $31,714,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 232.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 425.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 193,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after acquiring an additional 211,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

