ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.72.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 66.91% and a negative net margin of 210.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.