Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.67.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

