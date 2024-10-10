Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $2,117,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,873,820.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 64,100 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $5,230,560.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80.

On Monday, September 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $988,806.60.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,100,172.40.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,117 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $2,940,697.58.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of -160.28 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 73.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

