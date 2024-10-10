Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 64,100 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 64,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $5,230,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,681,643.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $2,117,864.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $976,114.80.

On Monday, September 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $988,806.60.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,100,172.40.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,117 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $2,940,697.58.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.9 %

NET opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.28 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,396 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,265,000 after acquiring an additional 855,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after acquiring an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $37,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

