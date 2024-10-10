CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Acquires £296.94 in Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman purchased 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £296.94 ($388.61).
Albert Soleiman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Albert Soleiman purchased 108 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.69) per share, with a total value of £304.56 ($398.59).
CMC Markets Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 303.50 ($3.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £849.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,785.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 312.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 288.40. CMC Markets Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 344 ($4.50).
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMC Markets Company Profile
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.
