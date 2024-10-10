CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Acquires £296.94 in Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman purchased 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £296.94 ($388.61).

On Monday, August 5th, Albert Soleiman purchased 108 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.69) per share, with a total value of £304.56 ($398.59).

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 303.50 ($3.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £849.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,785.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 312.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 288.40. CMC Markets Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 344 ($4.50).

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

