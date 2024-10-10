CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 31,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,282,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,196. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.83. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $226.78.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.