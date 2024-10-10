Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

CGNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Cognyte Software Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $465.20 million, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 416,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,621,052.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,827,159.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cognyte Software news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 553,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,159.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,604,144 shares in the company, valued at $54,292,148.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 416,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $2,621,052.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,827,159.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 425,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 306,479 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

