Coin98 Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $99.07 million and $6.84 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Coin98 alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001705 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.