Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $166.01 and last traded at $166.55. 1,830,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,322,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.92.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.44.

View Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,487.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,037 shares of company stock valued at $15,512,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,925 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $681,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 67,814 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,503,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,019.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 6,343 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.