Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.07 and traded as high as C$4.50. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$4.43, with a volume of 24,902 shares.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Collective Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 target price on Collective Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNL

Collective Mining Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of C$302.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Pasquale Dicapo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$325,000.00. Corporate insiders own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Collective Mining

(Get Free Report)

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.