Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 185,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.60. 2,629,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,735,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $163.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

