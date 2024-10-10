Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $336,274.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932,995.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $136,272.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,846.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $336,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932,995.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,612 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

