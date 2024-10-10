Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading 19% Higher – Should You Buy?

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 205,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 66,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Commerce Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$26.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Carroll purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

