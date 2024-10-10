Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 880.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 62,011 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.