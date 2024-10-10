Comparing Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) & SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF)

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of SBM Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Halliburton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Halliburton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SBM Offshore and Halliburton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBM Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A Halliburton 0 2 16 1 2.95

Valuation and Earnings

Halliburton has a consensus target price of $42.56, indicating a potential upside of 40.17%. Given Halliburton’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Halliburton is more favorable than SBM Offshore.

This table compares SBM Offshore and Halliburton”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBM Offshore N/A N/A N/A $1.13 16.33 Halliburton $23.18 billion 1.16 $2.64 billion $2.89 10.51

Halliburton has higher revenue and earnings than SBM Offshore. Halliburton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBM Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SBM Offshore and Halliburton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBM Offshore N/A N/A N/A Halliburton 11.61% 29.97% 11.62%

Summary

Halliburton beats SBM Offshore on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBM Offshore

(Get Free Report)

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals. The company also provides catenary anchor leg mooring (CALM) or single point mooring (SPM) terminals; and solutions for flexible flowline and subsea structure installation works. It operates a fleet of 15 FPSOs and 1 semi-submersible unit. The company was formerly known as IHC Caland and changed its name to SBM Offshore N.V. in 2005. SBM Offshore N.V. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems. This segment also provides electrical submersible pumps, as well as artificial lift services; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning; and specialty chemicals and services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment offers drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; drilling systems and services; wireline and perforating services consists of open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. This segment also provides cloud based digital services and artificial intelligence solutions on an open architecture for subsurface insights, integrated well construction, and reservoir and production management; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management and integrated asset management services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.