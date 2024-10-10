Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 6297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on CON. Truist Financial began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

