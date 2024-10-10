Concordium (CCD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $33.31 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Concordium has a total market cap of $33.31 million and $375,252.21 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,537,767,280 coins and its circulating supply is 9,967,846,837 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

