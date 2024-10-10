CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNMD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.80.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CNMD opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67. CONMED has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $117.27.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 224.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in CONMED by 70.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

