Contrasting Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) and Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Murano Global Investments”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts $1.72 billion 3.14 $176.00 million $2.88 17.79 Murano Global Investments $446.80 million 0.28 -$8.71 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global Investments.

Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Murano Global Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts 9.21% 83.84% 4.31% Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Red Rock Resorts and Murano Global Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts 0 5 7 0 2.58 Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.87%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Murano Global Investments on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Murano Global Investments

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

