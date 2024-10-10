Cookie (COOKIE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $439,304.96

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Cookie has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Cookie has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $439,304.96 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.00253617 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,908,801 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 85,908,801.18051928 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.0204279 USD and is down -9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $462,360.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

