Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 184.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,232 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 38.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Core Laboratories by 446.8% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,460,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,963 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,286,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,756 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE CLB opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $892.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.36. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.