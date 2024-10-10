Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.55.

Get Core & Main alerts:

CNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNM

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,510 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 470.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,591 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 915.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,073,000 after buying an additional 2,331,802 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,876,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Core & Main by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,650,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,655,000 after buying an additional 1,581,389 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.