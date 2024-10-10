Cormark Increases Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$32.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

LUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.33.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE LUG traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$32.02. 77,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$32.36. The stock has a market cap of C$7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 2.5618964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total transaction of C$448,490.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total value of C$459,913.60. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total value of C$448,490.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,840 shares of company stock worth $2,146,122. Insiders own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

