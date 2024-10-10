CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Stock Price Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.50. 140,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 617,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

CorMedix Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $545.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 102,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CorMedix by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 109.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 79,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CorMedix by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

