Corning Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 23,283 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 15,226 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 806.7% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Corning by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Corning by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 56,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Corning by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

