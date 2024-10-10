Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 89,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 449,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.60.

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Corsair Gaming's revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 995.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 43,393 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

