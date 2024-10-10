Counterweight Ventures LLC Has $8.73 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 925.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 6.6% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,287.9% in the second quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 64,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,913 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 873.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 20,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 876.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 82,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average of $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $20,253,345.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,447,018.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $20,253,345.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,447,018.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,577,403 shares of company stock worth $420,166,534. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

