Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Alexander (Alex) White Acquires 161,836 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White bought 161,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$209,739.46 ($141,715.85).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 100,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,100.00 ($93,310.81).

On Monday, August 26th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 540,001 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$716,581.33 ($484,176.57).

On Wednesday, August 28th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 60,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$82,380.00 ($55,662.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is an increase from Coventry Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Coventry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

