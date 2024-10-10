Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of COVTY stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,688. Covestro has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised Covestro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

