CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

CRA International Price Performance

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $183.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. CRA International has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.61.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.87 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total transaction of $197,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,331.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,695,720. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CRA International by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 55.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

