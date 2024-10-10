Crane NXT, Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:CXT)

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Crane NXT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Crane NXT Price Performance

NYSE CXT opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. Crane NXT has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after buying an additional 65,333 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,550,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.