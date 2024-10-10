Creative Planning Acquires 1,120 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFRD. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 669.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Weatherford International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,409,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,730,000 after acquiring an additional 182,120 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFRD. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $92.16 on Thursday. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $82.16 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average is $112.55.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

