Creative Planning Acquires 328 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 102.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on INGR. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $138.37.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,046 shares of company stock worth $3,482,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

